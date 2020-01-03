Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1.03 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001486 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.05905829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, Livecoin, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

