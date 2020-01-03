UralsCoin (URALS) Trading Up 211.5% This Week

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $4,236.00 and $361.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded up 211.5% against the dollar. One UralsCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000252 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info.

UralsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

