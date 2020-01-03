US Ecology Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

US Ecology has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect US Ecology to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. US Ecology has a one year low of $53.48 and a one year high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.61%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECOL. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

