USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 14,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530,322 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

