USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

USAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.40 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 181.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 24.5% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 57.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.