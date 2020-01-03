USD Coin Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $516.44 million and approximately $385.50 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013656 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.01820150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00062835 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 518,175,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,340,309 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Hotbit, Poloniex, Korbit, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, CPDAX, OKEx, Coinsuper, Crex24 and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

