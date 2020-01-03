USD Coin Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $515.43 million and approximately $350.19 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Crex24, CoinEx and CPDAX. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.01813349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00060788 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 517,030,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,181,956 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, SouthXchange, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Korbit, CPDAX, Poloniex, Hotbit, CoinEx, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

