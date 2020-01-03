USDK 1-Day Volume Tops $41.26 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One USDK token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013728 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. USDK has a total market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $41.26 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDK Token Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

