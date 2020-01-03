USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. USDX has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $5,000.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00004023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038762 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021466 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000700 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000703 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,050 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

