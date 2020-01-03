Utrust (UTK) Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Utrust has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $4.83 million and $1.04 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

