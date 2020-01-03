V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $235,883.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.05914588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030037 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002263 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,251,409 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

