V Systems Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. V Systems has a market capitalization of $49.84 million and $1.39 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, V Systems has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One V Systems coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get V Systems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,805,363,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,890,504,815 coins. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V Systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.