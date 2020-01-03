Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:SUBD)

Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:SUBD) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

ASX:SUBD opened at A$25.12 ($17.82) on Friday.

