Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.0% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.12. 216,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,573. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.71 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

