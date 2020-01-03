Vanta Network (VANTA) Market Capitalization Tops $936,562.00

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Vanta Network has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Vanta Network token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and Coinone. Vanta Network has a market cap of $936,562.00 and $1,276.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanta Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vanta Network

Vanta Network’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.