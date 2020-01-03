Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,064,000 after buying an additional 96,533 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 97.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 989,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,293,000 after buying an additional 487,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 116,804 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. 4,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -80.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

