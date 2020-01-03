Verasity Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Verasity has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $2.37 million and $461,915.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023576 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022780 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000818 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.