Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, Verge has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $57.43 million and $1.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00573563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000892 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010682 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000474 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,134,613,959 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Huobi, Upbit, Bitfinex, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, Crex24, Coindeal, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

