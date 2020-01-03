VeriCoin Market Cap Hits $603,715.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $603,715.00 and $842.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00057963 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084774 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001071 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.04 or 0.99472292 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 110.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001956 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,376,111 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

