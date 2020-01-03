VeriumReserve Price Reaches $0.0831 on Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $209,976.00 and $272.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000899 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00083890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010851 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,527,230 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

