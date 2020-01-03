VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Tops $0.0834

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00001136 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $210,680.00 and $211.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00572246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000889 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084781 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010981 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,526,151 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

