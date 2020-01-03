Veros Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Veros has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Veros has a total market capitalization of $67,702.00 and approximately $5,208.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,160,275 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.