Veros (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 69.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Veros token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Veros has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $95,150.00 and $7,630.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00186158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.01353149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120722 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,160,275 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

