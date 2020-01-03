Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.65 million and $208,904.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bitsane and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.01815738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.21 or 0.03006947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00571158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00688690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062111 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,835,897 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bitsane, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Poloniex, Coinroom, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

