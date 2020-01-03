Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $738,818.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,880.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $369,877.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,908 shares of company stock worth $56,488,031 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $219.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.18 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.