VestChain (VEST) Hits Market Cap of $23.35 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. VestChain has a market cap of $23.35 million and approximately $8,922.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, VestChain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VestChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

