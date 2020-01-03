Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Robert Luciano Buys 10,000 Shares

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 40,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,280.00 ($64,737.59).

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 33,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,900.00 ($53,829.79).

On Friday, November 29th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

Shares of ASX:VG8 remained flat at $A$2.32 ($1.65) on Friday. 82,132 shares of the stock traded hands. Vgi Partners Asian has a one year low of A$2.27 ($1.61) and a one year high of A$2.52 ($1.79).

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

