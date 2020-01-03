VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Robert Luciano Buys 45,000 Shares

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VGI Partners Global Investments alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).

On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43).

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 32,196 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$73,342.49 ($52,015.95).

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a twelve month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.34. The firm has a market cap of $931.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.