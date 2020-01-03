Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Binance, YoBit and Bittrex. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $183,448.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00573059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010742 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,993 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinroom, Binance, Upbit, OOOBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

