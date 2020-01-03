VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 5% This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, VIBE has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $261,093.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

