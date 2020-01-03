Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,169.17 ($28.53).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Victrex to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,255 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

VCT stock opened at GBX 2,540 ($33.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,422.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,172.58. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,544 ($33.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

