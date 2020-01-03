VideoCoin (VID) Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001769 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

