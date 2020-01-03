Virtacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtacoin has a market capitalization of $1,066.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Virtacoin has traded down 62.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

