Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.92. The company has a market capitalization of $370.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $191.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

