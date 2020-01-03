Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other Vistra Energy news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $396,301.20. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 28,151,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 59.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,166,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,443,000 after buying an additional 4,514,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,060,000 after buying an additional 1,686,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 221.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,350,000 after buying an additional 3,783,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $91,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Vistra Energy has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

