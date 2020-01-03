Vitae Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00009264 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and $92,935.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003145 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005993 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,727,411 coins and its circulating supply is 19,462,591 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.