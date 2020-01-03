VNT Chain (VNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $323,003.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $323,003.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01345375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

