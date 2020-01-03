Vodi X Market Capitalization Achieves $371,173.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Vodi X token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $371,173.00 and approximately $1,550.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vodi X has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.01430901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,057,726 tokens. Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX.

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

