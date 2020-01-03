VULCANO Market Capitalization Reaches $70,620.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $70,620.00 and $131.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.