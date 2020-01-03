Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

WDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of WDR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,017. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.