Wagerr (WGR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,258.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000934 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,475,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,095,771 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

