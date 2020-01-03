Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

Shares of WBA opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $3,106,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 244.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 419,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,205,000 after buying an additional 297,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

