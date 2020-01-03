Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to report $142.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.19 billion and the lowest is $141.18 billion. Walmart posted sales of $138.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $525.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.48 billion to $528.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $539.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $531.97 billion to $546.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.26.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after buying an additional 10,123,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 184.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,931 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 43.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 787.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 12 month low of $92.69 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $115.78.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

