Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. CNX Midstream Partners makes up 0.8% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,015,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 36,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 95.0% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 260,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 126,807 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CNXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of CNXM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.15.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. CNX Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Midstream Partners Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.