Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Has $34.85 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for 23.9% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Blackstone Group worth $34,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,444. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

