Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises about 0.7% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,984,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,130,000 after purchasing an additional 646,776 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3,746.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,281 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after acquiring an additional 669,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

TRGP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 104,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.