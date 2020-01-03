Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Shares of DIS opened at $148.20 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $260.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

