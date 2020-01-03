Waltonchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.80 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $5.80 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Huobi, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.01813872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00062044 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013671 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,227,048 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, Cobinhood, COSS, HitBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinnest and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

