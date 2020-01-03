Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002515 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Huobi and Bitbns. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $19.60 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007192 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

