Warburg Research Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €105.00 Price Target

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLJ. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €96.90 ($112.67).

Get Grenke alerts:

GLJ stock opened at €93.05 ($108.20) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €88.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.27. Grenke has a 52-week low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 52-week high of €96.70 ($112.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.